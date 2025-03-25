Head to Head Analysis: MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and MingZhu Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and MingZhu Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.98 $7.16 million N/A N/A MingZhu Logistics $55.81 million 0.07 -$9.58 million N/A N/A

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats MingZhu Logistics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Free Report)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.