HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s current price.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATNM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,600. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

