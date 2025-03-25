Haverford Trust Co Has $1.71 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

