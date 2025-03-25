Haverford Trust Co Acquires 7,393 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

