Haverford Trust Co Acquires 631 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,369,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,491,000 after buying an additional 586,045 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

