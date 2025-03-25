H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,258,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 964.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,770 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in H World Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

H World Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.79%.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.