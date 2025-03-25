Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 7.7% increase from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

