Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Purchases C$20,559.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,559.00.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,731.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,878.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

