GQG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,384 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,164,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 151,336 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $7,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TTE opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

