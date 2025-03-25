GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.25 and a 200-day moving average of $269.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

