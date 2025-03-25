GQG Partners LLC Invests $9.72 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bancolombia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,099,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $11,028,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $3.8119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $15.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.31%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.90%.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

