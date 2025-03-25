GQG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $70,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.37. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The company has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

