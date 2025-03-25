GQG Partners LLC Acquires 6,016,560 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016,560 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 4.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 3.67% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $3,050,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.