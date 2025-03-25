GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,214,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,679,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
