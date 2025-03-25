Gold Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, Coca-Cola, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in the extraction, processing, and exploration of gold. Their performance is closely linked to fluctuations in gold prices, making them an indirect way for investors to gain exposure to the precious metal without owning physical gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 28,343,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,210,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 9,501,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,883,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. 4,336,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,072,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $295.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 4,019,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 8,018,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563,641. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

