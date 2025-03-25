Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Position Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

