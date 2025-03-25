General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $265.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

