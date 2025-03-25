Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Institutional Trading of Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Generac by 63.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $3,300,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac has a 12 month low of $115.76 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.