Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Posts Earnings Results

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,256 ($16.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,322.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.72. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.78).

Several research firms have commented on GAMA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.55) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

