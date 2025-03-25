Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100 on May 7th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.29) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

LON:GAW opened at £144.60 ($186.85) on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 9,357.40 ($120.91) and a one year high of £149.70 ($193.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of £129.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 288.90 ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 60.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Games Workshop Group will post 448.9953023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 102 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £146.25 ($188.98) per share, with a total value of £14,917.50 ($19,275.75). Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.