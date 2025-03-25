Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 3,833,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,844,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Trading Down 18.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.96.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.