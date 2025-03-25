Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 19% – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 11,758,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,981,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Trading Down 17.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.96.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.