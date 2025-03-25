Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 19% – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 11,758,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,981,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Trading Down 17.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.96.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galileo Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.