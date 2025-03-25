Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 9,637,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 1,944,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.96. The company has a market cap of £9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

