Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 13,884,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galileo Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.