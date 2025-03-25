Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana Sells 5,675 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.86, for a total transaction of C$1,270,422.53.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$223.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$154.38 and a 1-year high of C$225.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$201.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.96.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.10.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

