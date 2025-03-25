Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,909 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

