Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 67,803 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 203.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 398,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 95,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,199,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.