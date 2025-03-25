Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $668,000 in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Laureate Education by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.