Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 46,828 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 215.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

