Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 25,453 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SFL were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SFL by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 428.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

SFL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

