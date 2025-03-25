Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
FWRD stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
