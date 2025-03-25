Florida Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

