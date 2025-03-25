Florida Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229,359 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 468,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 450,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

