Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,701 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $285.24 and a 1-year high of $386.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

