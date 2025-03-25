Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

