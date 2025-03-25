Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,474,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after purchasing an additional 743,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,060,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

