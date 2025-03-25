Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) EVP Sells $45,575.36 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five Below Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $185.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 180,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Five Below by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 364.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

