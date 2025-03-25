First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.26% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $119,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

