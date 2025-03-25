First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Guaranty Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %
First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can SoundHound AI Double? What the Fundamentals and Deals Reveal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.