First American Trust FSB Sells 3,882 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.