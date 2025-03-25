First American Trust FSB Sells 13 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after buying an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $851.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $968.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.50.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,100.31.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

