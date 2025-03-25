First American Trust FSB Buys 5,573 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

