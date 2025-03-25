First American Trust FSB Buys 405 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

TTWO opened at $213.51 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

