FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $964.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $980.97 and a 200 day moving average of $989.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.