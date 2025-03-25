FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $19.24 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

