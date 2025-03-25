FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

