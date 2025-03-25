FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 372 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.93.

TSLA stock opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.49. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

