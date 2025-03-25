Financial Contrast: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 11.27% 12.42% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for P10 and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $138.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than P10.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and DTE Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.46 billion 2.27 $1.40 billion $6.77 20.09

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Summary

DTE Energy beats P10 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

