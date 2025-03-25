Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 465,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 299,357 shares.The stock last traded at $33.19 and had previously closed at $32.99.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.