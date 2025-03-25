Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELGGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 465,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 299,357 shares.The stock last traded at $33.19 and had previously closed at $32.99.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

