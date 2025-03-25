F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 910.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 0.0 %

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.14%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

